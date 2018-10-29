Maeghan Maloney, district attorney of Kennebec and Somerset counties, has the only co-occurring disorders court in Maine. I am a proud graduate of that court, working full-time, and sober for five years.

The court costs taxpayers $26,000 a year, instead of the $44,000 a year for the cost of prison. Five years ago, I was going to one or the other. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to do the hard work of the Co-Occurring Disorders Court instead of sitting around in prison. I have turned my life around along with the overwhelming majority of my fellow graduates who never commit another crime, unlike prison where 75 percent of the “graduates” return to crime.

The Co-Occurring Disorders Court works. It saved my life and now I work full-time helping others. Vote Maeghan Maloney for district attorney.

Tony Pushard

Augusta

