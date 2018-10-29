On Nov. 6 we have a great opportunity to elect an exciting and passionate community advocate. I know Chloe Maxmin through our work organizing to build a clean and renewable energy future for Maine. As a young farm worker, I know that the livelihoods of Mainers who work the land, sea and forests depend on us taking immediate action to move toward a resilient future where Maine leads in supporting renewable energy infrastructure and the jobs that will be needed to sustain it.

As the next representative to the Maine House for District 88 (Chelsea, Jefferson, Whitefield and part of Nobleboro), Chloe will bring intimate knowledge of the needs of her hometown district, and will be an active partner working with District 88 communities to build the future we all deserve. Please join me in voting for Chloe Maxmin on Nov. 6.

Dwight Hobbs

Whitefield

