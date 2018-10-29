PITTSFIELD — A 59-year-old resident was arrested on Friday after a police investigation revealed that he allegedly had been having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in Pittsfield for nearly a year. Kent Lary was charged with gross sexual assault and possession of sexually explicit material on October 26 and held at the Somerset County jail.

Records indicate he was booked there at 3:57 p.m.

The first complaint related to the case was recorded by the Pittsfield Police Department on October 14.

According to a press release issued Monday afternoon by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, “the 15 year old female has allegedly been the victim of an ongoing sexual relationship since the age of 14.” Lary reportedly admitted this to Detective Jeremy Leal.

Lary is a resident of Pittsfield. The victim, whose name was not released, lives with her father at a rental property on Beans Corner Road, according to the press release.

At a court appearance on Monday, Lary was ordered not to contact the victim or show up at her residence, not to be in contact with children under 18 and not to use or possess “any device capable of accessing the internet,” according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Cash bail was set at $250,000.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster noted that the investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges against Lary. The sheriff’s office is working with the Somerset County district attorney’s office on the case.

