MADAWASKA — Police in Maine say a driver traveling more than 100 miles an hour in a pursuit has been arrested.

Police say an officer attempted to stop the driver near the Cross Lake/Sinclair town line on Saturday. The car did not stop and speeded up. Police later caught up with the car near Madawaska Lake, where the driver and a passenger fled.

Officers, aided by aircraft and police dogs surrounded the area.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Wayne Neely, of Fort Fairfield, Maine, was charged with eluding, two counts of driving to endanger, speeding, and other charges. Both he and a passenger were charged with illegal possession of methamphetamine and were jailed.

It wasn’t immediately known if Neely had a lawyer and a listed phone number for him was disconnected.

