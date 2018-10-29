Alex Cora, the manager with the golden touch, knows the principle reason why this 2018 Boston Red Sox team are world champions.

“It wasn’t as easy as what people think. But it starts with talent,” Cora said in the post-game press conference, after Boston beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 Sunday night, to win the series in five games.

A combination of talent and execution. Cora used players in different roles, but he had those players, and they performed.

The Dodgers were a team worthy of the National League pennant, but not as good their AL counterparts. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts can be criticized for moves, but it was his players that could not keep up.

Roberts was asked if blowing the 4-0 lead in Game 4 gave Boston the momentum.

“You know what, I think that we can always go back and look at certain moments … that’s what we all do,” Roberts said.

“But ultimately that was a very good ballclub over there. And a lot of times you make your own breaks and you’ve still got to go out there and perform. And to their credit, when we gave them opportunities they got big hits and we didn’t. That’s baseball.

“Ultimately, and it’s tough to say, but the better team won … The thought processes and all the decisions that we made, I made, were in place. And they don’t always work out.”

Sunday’s game proved an example of talent and execution. The game featured the two highest-paid pitchers in baseball, Clayton Kershaw and David Price, who both have had their post-season problems.

Kershaw’s trouble began with his fifth pitch. He retired Mookie Betts, flying out on an 0-1 fastball. Then Kershaw got ahead of Andrew Benintendi 0-2, and came with a slider. It hung too much, and Benintendi reached down to get it, singling to center field. Steve Pearce followed with a two-run homer.

“Pearce put a pretty good swing on the ball. But the one that hurt was the Benintendi single,” Kershaw said. It’s “0-2 and you’ve got to get that slider in the dirt. He didn’t hit it that hard, but he shouldn’t be able to make contact on an 0-2 slider. I left that one up. That’s what cost you.

“The solo homer in the first, you can deal with that one, one run.”

That’s what Price dealt with, allowing a first-pitch home run to David Freese. But that was all for the Dodgers. Price gave up a second-inning single to Yasiel Puig. In the third inning, right fielder J.D. Martinez lost track of a Freese fly ball, which dropped for a one-out triple. But Price got a groundout and flyout, starting a string of 14 straight retired Dodgers.

“David gave up one in the first and shut them down after that,” Kershaw said. “I tried to keep it at two as best I could. And then the homers got to me there at the end. Not a whole lot of adjustment, just some bad pitches in there.”

Betts and Martinez homered off Kershaw, in the sixth and seventh inning. Then Pearce cemented his Series MVP award with a second homer, off reliever Pedro Baez.

Pearce was a mid-season acquisition, as was right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. It marked the finishing touches of a roster. Team president Dave Dombrowski took a talent base, created by previous general manager Ben Cherington, and added more star power, with Price, starter Chris Sale, reliever Craig Kimbrel and Martinez.

“Dave did an outstanding job,” said Cora, who was also a Dombrowski hire.

Cora handed out praise to the whole organization. He seemed especially happy for Price, who had never won a post-season start. He flopped in the divisional series and was so-so in his first ALCS start. But then Price won three starts – two on three days’ rest – while also helping in the bullpen.

“He’s a leader,” Cora said. “I’m just happy that now he’s a world champ … I can’t wait for him to get to Fort Myers (for spring training) next year and talk to us all about what’s going to happen next year, and he doesn’t have to look to the past. People don’t have to bring up (playoff failures) anymore.”

Price’s popularity sunk last year. Not only was his performance in question, with concerns about his elbow (with visits to Dr. James Andrews), but how he handled the media attention. He got in a dig Sunday night when asked about his durability in the Series – considering that he started two games, relieved in Game 3, and was warming up to relieve in Game 4. A reporter asked, “what did you learn about yourself along the way?”

“Nothing,” Price said. “I told you guys, Dr. Andrews said I have a special elbow. I’m sure you guys ridiculed me and mocked me and made fun of me, and did everything that you guys do. I wasn’t lying when he told me that, and now you guys see that.”

As Cora pointed out, Price is considered a leader in the clubhouse. When asked what his teammates meant to him, Price got emotional, wiping his eyes on his shirt.

“A lot,” Price said, composing himself. “I mean, this is a game we get to play. It’s the relationships that you make while you do this, while you play this game that — that’s what makes this game so special.”

And Tuesday night was a special way to end a special season.

Some afterthoughts:

Pearce brought back memories of 1967.

Last Red Sox player with multiple home runs in a World Series game: Rico Petrocelli.

Last Red Sox player with three home runs in the World Series: Carl Yastrzemski.

Remember Joe Kelly on opening day?

He recorded one out in relief, while allowing four runs on one hit and three walks, striking out one.

His World Series statistics in five games: six innings, four hits, no runs, no walks, 10 strikeouts.

Kelly completed his dominance with a three-batter, three-strikeout effort in the eighth inning.

Good timing for Kelly, who will be a free agent.

Pearce will also be a free agent. He is already making his pitch to come back.

“I would definitely love it,” he said. “We’re world champions. To be able to be open up next season at Fenway Park with the ring ceremony and everything that goes along with it, and to drop the banner for the 2018 world champions, that would definitely — I would love that.”

The rings will be handed out April 9, when the Red Sox open their home schedule of the 2019 season.

