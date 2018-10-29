I have been a resident of Wiscasset for 39 years. I have successfully run a business in this area for more than 30 years. I have learned that when our children are well educated, our adults prosper, and our seniors are secure, we all succeed. When our community succeeds, our business thrives, which allows us to offer good jobs and professional services to the community.

I have met and had discussions with Jason Putnam, who is running for Maine House District 87 to represent Wiscasset, Alna, Pittson and Randolph in the Legislature. He shares my goals. He is hardworking and committed to building opportunities for our children’s future. Supporting training in the skilled trades during and after high school is an important issue to provide all of us with resources for the future.

Please join with me in electing Jason Putnam on Nov. 6.

Teresa Fogg

Wiscasset

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: