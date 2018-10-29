I encourage voters to re-elect Catherine Nadeau for Maine House of Representatives District 78, which includes Winslow and the southern part of Benton. For the last six years she has done a very good job of representing us who live in this district. We deserve to be able to continue to benefit from the good decisions that she makes for us in her district as well as others who live in Maine.

Nadeau has proven experience and a good voting record. She will continue to support legislation that will provide enough state money for public schools, which will help eliminate the need for significant increases in our property taxes. She supports legislation that will resist adverse impacts of climate change that would harm our environment. She supports an economy that is friendly to the middle class and small business.

Elery Keene

Winslow

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: