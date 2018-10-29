WATERVILLE — The Future Teachers Academy will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on Thomas College’s campus in the Center for Innovation in Education at 180 West River Road, according to a news release from the college.

The event is for open to Maine high school students interested in exploring the field of education as a career. Students can participate in a daylong, hands-on and experiential teaching environment inspired by STEAM-based curriculum. School of Education faculty will be the professors for the day. This event will highlight a day in the life of an education major at the college.

The free event includes morning snacks and lunch.

To register, visit thomas.edu.

For more information, call 859-1101 or email [email protected].

