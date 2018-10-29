WATERVILLE — TV personality and songwriter Nick Brown will keynote Thomas College’s fifth annual Leadership Conference set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Thomas College, 180 West River Road.

The conference is open to all area college students and high school seniors.

The day will include a keynote address and three breakout sessions allowing participants to select what three leadership workshops they would like to attend throughout the day. The registration fee also covers brunch, a conference gift, raffles and attendance certificate at the end of the day. “This conference is a way for college students and high school seniors to get a glimpse into the professional conference world, experience leadership topics that may be new to them or stretch their thinking in a variety of ways and network with other like-minded students,” said Dean of Students Hannah Gladstone, according to the release. “Each year, we average about 100 participants along with faculty, staff and guest presenters which makes for a vibrant conference and opportunity for our attendees. This year’s keynote speaker, Nick Brown is promising to be a tremendously exciting start to the conference.”

Brown’s entertainment career began with MTV’s The Real World Hollywood, Hosting MTV Spring Break Las Vegas and Clayton’s Beach Stage Festival on South Padre Island. He starred in commercials for Dockers, Subway, Michelob Ultra and Model for Tommy Hilfiger, Disney, Visa, Verizon and more. His self-written and produced radio single “Leave With You” became the first featured single for Bryan Bautista, semi-finalist of NBC’s hit show, “The Voice.”

For more information and to register, visit thomas.edu.

