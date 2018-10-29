I urge all to support April Turner in November for House District 99 — the towns of Burnham, Unity, Freedom, Troy, Thorndike, Jackson, Knox, and Monroe.

I have known April Turner for more than 15 years. As both a co-worker and friend, she has consistently displayed the drive and curiosity that will serve us well in Augusta. In addition to being a full-time working mother, she has carved out the time to earn her master’s degree.

I know her to be a warm, caring individual who listens first then decides. That would be a refreshing change to the dogma-driven, political party-first shenanigans currently being played in Augusta.

I urge all to support April Turner in November for District 99.

Dennis Harrington

Knox

