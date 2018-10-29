I urge all to support April Turner in November for House District 99 — the towns of Burnham, Unity, Freedom, Troy, Thorndike, Jackson, Knox, and Monroe.
I have known April Turner for more than 15 years. As both a co-worker and friend, she has consistently displayed the drive and curiosity that will serve us well in Augusta. In addition to being a full-time working mother, she has carved out the time to earn her master’s degree.
I know her to be a warm, caring individual who listens first then decides. That would be a refreshing change to the dogma-driven, political party-first shenanigans currently being played in Augusta.
I urge all to support April Turner in November for District 99.
Dennis Harrington
Knox
-
Boston Red Sox
Boston and Price finally get it right
-
Amy Calder
Amy Calder: Sam Shapiro honored for lifetime achievement by state treasurers' association
-
Editorials
Our View: Howe and Howe shows how Maine economy can grow
-
Politics
Turbulent past year looms over hotly contested school board races in Scarborough
-
Columnists
Healthy Lakes, Strong Communities: Conservation gaining STEAM