I’m a new father — my son is 14 months old — and I am writing to voice my support for the re-election of Charlotte Warren as our state representative. As new parents, my wife and I are very interested in making sure our elected officials support education. Charlotte Warren has spent her professional career in a classroom and she understands the importance of sound education policy.

Charlotte is a supporter of early education and strong pre-K programs. She supports the state funding education to 55 percent. She believes that more educators should be in elected office helping shape the policies that direct our schools.

Charlotte has always believed that teachers are performing one of the most important jobs in our communities — educating and inspiring our children. Charlotte believes that if we really want to tackle poverty in Maine we need to invest in our kids — and our teachers.

Josh Marsella

West Gardiner

