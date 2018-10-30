I’m voting yes on Question 1 on the local Waterville ballot because a move away from single-use plastic is a move toward a better future.

Single-use plastic bags are a waste of resources. It seems ridiculous to me that we are still using something that is made from million-year-old petroleum and used for roughly 20 minutes between the store and your house, then leeches chemicals into the earth as it degrades but never truly disappears.

No one likes seeing plastic in the environment, and plastic bags are one of the top culprits of plastic litter. If Waterville was to pass this ban on single-use plastic bags in big-box stores, we would be seen as a leader in Maine and the United States. I believe that this question is not a matter of yes or no, but a matter of time until the whole world bans single-use plastic bags.

I hope you too will vote yes on Question 1 on November 6 and help make Waterville a leader in solving the plastic problem.

Willow Grinnell

Waterville

