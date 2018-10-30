The last two years have been distressing to watch unfold. Vulnerable people are at greater risk. More and more money is in the hands of fewer and fewer people. Hard-won gains in education, health care, the environment, human rights and science are all less important to preserve than “wins” for political gain.

I support Jennifer Day as state representative because she offers a refreshing alternative. It was my pleasure to serve with Day on the board of the Southern Kennebec Child Development Corporation for many years. I also know her to be a hardworking and trustworthy businessperson.

In a political environment where honesty, commitment, integrity, intelligence, compassion and the willingness to work towards solutions seem to all be in short supply, a candidate who offers any of those assets should be elected. A candidate who has them all should be welcomed by everyone.

Jonathan Leach

Augusta

