I have known Jayne Crosby Giles for many years and I believe she is an excellent candidate for the Maine Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Thibodeau of Winterport. Jayne understands the needs of hardworking Maine families. She is caring, fair and responsive. She visited with my husband and me at our home this summer. Jayne sincerely listened and was careful to learn as much as she could about our concerns.

Jayne will be a strong voice for us in Augusta. Her experience in banking and as a former state representative will be invaluable to the people of Waldo County. I worked with Jayne at Key Bank; she was highly regarded as a knowledgeable and professional officer who ensured the best service for customers. My husband and I will be voting for Jayne on Nov 6, and I encourage others to vote for her. She’s a great choice for Waldo County.

Cheryl Parkman

Palermo

