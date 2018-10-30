These days there’s so much anger and negativity in politics. People across the political spectrum are feeling discouraged and appalled by what’s happening in our country.

I’ve discovered an antidote to the anger and negativity. Ironically, the solution isn’t to stay out of politics — it’s to get more involved. For me, that means working to elect Erin Herbig to the state Senate for Waldo County.

Erin is a remarkable person — smart, energetic, caring and determined. She’s inspired hundreds of volunteers like me to feel more optimistic about politics by doing something, by getting involved in finding solutions. That’s the kind of leader she is, and that’s why I’m voting for Erin Herbig. I hope you will too.

Sara Salley

Liberty

