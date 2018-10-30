An exhibit mixed media work of Washington artist Karen Jeleny, of Washington, will open on Thursday, Nov. 8, and will close on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at The Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Road in Washington.

Drawing on her Abstract Expressionist roots, Jelenfy draws and paints the emotional impact of living in a beautiful but isolated region. The landscape-based paintings contain both power and tenderness while strictly adhering to bold composition, color and gesture.

An exhibit mixed media work of Washington artist Karen Jeleny will open on Thursday, Nov. 8, at The Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Road in Washington. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Library hours are 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 4-7 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, 3-6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call the library at 845-2663.

Share

< Previous

Next >