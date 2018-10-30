I work in a busy medical office in Waterville. It seems like every day someone comes up to me and says, “Thank your mother for the great job she’s doing in Augusta” or “Thank your mom for helping me.” But I’m not surprised. Ever since I can remember, my mom, Catherine Nadeau, has been busy helping people and volunteering for things.

First it was helping Uncle Ray getting the Winslow soccer program started, then it was the Winslow Fourth of July Parade and the St. John Christmas Fair. Then it was the zoning board for 10 years and the Town Council for another dozen. Now it’s the Legislature.

Mom has served the people of Winslow for 30-plus years. I am very proud of her commitment and true caring for people, and ask you to vote for her on Nov. 6.

Vicki Nadeau

Fairfield

