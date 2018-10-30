Republican state Senate candidate Matt Stone calls himself a “proud American Nationalist” (Portland Press Herald, Oct. 5, 2016), blames “third-world immigration” as a threat to our “historic character and culture” and then argues that Somalis are the problem in Lewiston. His campaign slogan is “putting Maine people first.”

In other words, he is running as a racist. There is no other way to view it. Sad. Vote “no” on Matt Stone.

Jack Comart

Readfield

filed under:
Letters
