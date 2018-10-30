A New York City man has been arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful trafficking in cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in September and October in Augusta, Gardiner and Randolph.

Michael Reyes

Michael Reyes, 32, made his initial appearance Monday at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta and is being held in the Kennebec County jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Agent Jonathan Richards said in the probable cause affidavit filed with the court that when he arrested Reyes on Oct. 26 after an investigation detailed in the document, Reyes had 1.23 grams of crack cocaine in a single plastic bag, which tested positive for cocaine. Richards said Reyes, who is also known as “Miz,” also had a plastic bag with 11 small, knotted bags totaling 3.5 grams. Testing showed the contents of those bags to be a heroin and fentanyl mixture.

In an interview after his arrest, Richards said Reyes said he had been coming to Maine for a few weeks to sell illegal drugs to make money.

