One year after a powerful Halloween eve windstorm downed trees and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Maine homes and businesses, more than 3,000 Central Maine Power customers, mostly in Freeport, were without power Tuesday night.

The Oct. 30, 2017, storm packed hurricane-force winds and torrential rains. The damage was so extensive that it left some customers in the dark for more than week.

Gail Rice, a spokeswoman for CMP, said she is not sure what caused Tuesday night’s outage, which knocked out power to 2,903 customers in Freeport, and just over 100 customers in the neighboring towns of Pownal and Brunswick.

Weather does not appear to have been a factor, though. The National Weather Service in Gray reported a mild evening with a low of 29 degrees and northwest winds of 5 mph in Freeport.

