MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College recently announced the following students were named to its 2018 spring semester dean’s list.

They are: Maria Gregor, of Augusta; Alexis Caldwell and Brayden Rollins, both of Pittsfield; and Katherine King, of Sidney.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.1 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.

