MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College recently announced the following students were named to its 2018 spring semester dean’s list.
They are: Maria Gregor, of Augusta; Alexis Caldwell and Brayden Rollins, both of Pittsfield; and Katherine King, of Sidney.
To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.1 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.
-
Boston Red Sox
Decisions on dollars loom for Red Sox
-
Varsity Maine
Maranacook boys soccer back in a familiar spot
-
Nation & World
Trump administration restricts technology purchases by Chinese chip manufacturer
-
Nation & World
Candy producer Mars turns to science to keep chocolate flowing amid climate change
-
Local & State
Augusta area Muslims march in support of Jewish community