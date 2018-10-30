We are encouraged to see small farms making a comeback in Maine. Our farm in Pittston has been in our family since 1840. Over the last 35 years, we’ve raised and sold hay, pumpkins, winter squash, strawberries and many other products. Now we are leasing the land to two young farmers, who will raise organic vegetables.

The continuing success of small farms in Maine will require state representatives who are informed about the needs and potential of small farms. That’s why we are voting for Jason Putnam to represent House District 87 (Alna, Pittston, Randolph and Wiscasset) on Nov. 6.

Jason supports proactive policies to preserve farmland and farming activities, including support for agricultural land trusts, affordable financing for land and equipment, helping to create new markets for Maien farm products, and tailoring regulations to make sense for small farms. A vote for Jason Putnam is a vote for small farms.

William G. Moulton and Patricia M. Moulton

owners, Moulton Farms

Pittston

