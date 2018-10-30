We need more legislators like Charlotte Warren (House District 84) representing the interests of Mainers in Augusta. Charlotte’s strong work ethic is just one of the many reasons why I’m supporting her re-election. As a small business owner, social worker, teacher, and former mayor, Charlotte understands how to work hard and get things done.

After working all of our lives, my wife and I are now retired, and our benefits are often at the mercy of decisions made in Augusta. Charlotte understands the challenges facing Maine’s retirees; she’s worked hard in the Legislature to represent us. I have no doubt she’ll continue to do her homework and stand up for retirees like us.

Let’s vote for someone with a proven record who’ll work for all of us. I urge voters in Hallowell, Manchester and West Gardiner to join me in voting for Charlotte Warren for state representative on Nov. 6.

Ray Hinckley

Manchester

