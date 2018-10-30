I urge you to support Charlotte Warren for state representative in House District 84. In my job as Register of Probate for Kennebec County I spend hours at the Legislature when legislation is proposed. Charlotte Warren listens; she is the “no BS” kind of legislator.

From a county perspective, our jails are overflowing with untreated addiction and mental health issues. From the Probate Court perspective, our children are being abandoned, neglected and abused. Charlotte knows these issues not just on the surface — she actually does her homework.

Charlotte’s training and education make her the right person at the right time for our district. As chairwoman of the Criminal Justice Committee, she has worked through jail funding issues while watching out for county property taxpayers.

I urge you to vote on Nov. 6 and keep that smiling face of Charlotte Warren where it should be — watching out for us.

Kathleen Ayers

West Gardiner

