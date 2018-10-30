BRUNSWICK — Chase Tomberlin, of West Gardiner, a junior, was honored Oct. 19 during Bowdoin’s College’s annual Sarah and James Bowdoin Day ceremony. Undergraduates were honored who distinguish themselves with excellence in scholarship.

Those students who are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholars are in the top 20 percent of each class for the previous academic year. In addition, those scholars who earned a grade point average of 4.0 are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Book Award winners.

Tomberlin is studying performance arts.

