I am the treasurer of Jenn Day’s campaign for the Maine House in District 86 in Augusta. I accepted this role because I believe in her values and commitment to the people of Augusta.

Jennifer Day will be an advocate to fully fund the state’s share of our public schools and increase its assistance to our technical centers and community colleges that train our young people.

Because Gov. Paul LePage and the Legislature reduced revenue sharing to cities like Augusta, our residents have had to pick up more and more of the obligation of maintaining local services. It is time to fund revenue sharing at the amount mandated by law.

As a legislator, Jenn Day will vote to protect those Maine people with pre-existing conditions and to expand access to affordable and quality health care for all Mainers.

Jenn Day will be a fighter for us.

Pat Paradis

Augusta

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: