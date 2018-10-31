Rep. Seth Berry of House District 55 is running a positive, truthful and civil re-election campaign. His opponent Guy Lebida apparently does not hold his own campaign to similar standards. We have received mailings from Lebida’s campaign that contain false attacks and ridiculous assertions and we have witnessed stolen and vandalized Berry campaign signs.

Berry has worked tirelessly for our communities. He has worked across the aisle to hold utilities and insurance companies accountable, and to support all Mainers with educational opportunities, lower taxes, better wages, and renewable energy investment. He worked to establish the Broadband Caucus to boost Maine’s future economy.

Seth listens to his constituents and looks for every opportunity to support the common good of all Mainers and move all of us in a positive direction together. No drama. No lies. Just hard work. His opponents’ tactics are based on negativity, falsehoods and efforts to stoke fear.

Paul and Robin Beltramini

Bowdoinham

