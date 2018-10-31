I hope Waldo County voters will join me in electing Jayne Giles as our next state senator. I admire Jayne’s work ethic, which I have observed during her campaign. She has a strong financial background and will use this to make fiscally prudent legislative decisions that will help benefit all of Waldo County and Maine. Her previous experience as a state representative will allow her to hit the ground running once she assumes her new position.

Please join me on Nov. 6 and vote Jayne for Maine.

Bob Kurek

Palermo

filed under:
Letters
