Karen Kusiak is my choice for the state Senate. Karen is a champion of public education, having been an educator, and through serving on the School Administrative District 49 school board and advocating for the voter approved state funding for schools as a way to assure students get what they need while easing the burden on property taxpayers.

She always did and will continue to lead with a level head and an eye for fiscal responsibility. Karen speaks loud and clear; you know where she is coming from and you can count on her doing what she says she will do.

Karen respects the will of the voters and will make sure that our voices are heard. Karen has earned my respect and trust. I hope she has earned yours and you will join me in voting for Karen Kusiak.

Elayne Richard

Fairfield

