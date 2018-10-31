A longtime spokeswoman for Central Maine Power Co. announced Wednesday that she has retired from the state’s largest utility company.

“As some of you know, October 31, 2018, is my final day at Central Maine Power and Avangrid,” Gail Rice said in an email sent to her media contacts.

Rice served as a company spokesperson on a diverse range of matters from explaining electric utility restructuring and divestiture of power plants to talking about the Y2K or Millennium Bug that some thought could create havoc with computers.

She was often the CMP go-to person on progress reports concerning CMP recovery efforts in the wake of storms that caused extensive power outages.

Rice said the company has not chosen a permanent replacement yet.

According to her Linked In profile, Rice started working for CMP in March 1996.

