WATERVILLE — The MaineGeneral Walking Program at Colby College begins Nov. 5.

This program, for those 55 and older, is open 10:30 a.m. to noon. Monday-Friday at the college’s Field House, Campus Drive.

Outside footwear is not allowed on the track, separate shoes must be worn. Participants are asked to enter and exit through the main lobby of the Field House.

Registration forms need to be filled out on the first day, sign in is required each day.

For more information, call 872-4102.

