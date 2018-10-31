Please vote for Joe Pietroski as Kennebec County commissioner. He is fiscal conservative who will bring fresh eyes to how the county spends our money.
His opponent has been on the commission for a whopping 36 years. It really is time for a change.
Larry Davis
Hallowell
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
Police: Skowhegan woman tried to leave Augusta Walmart with $1,500 in stolen itens
-
Maine Crime
Police: Gun-wielding Waterville man robbed another man in apartment
-
Politics
Two veterans face off in Winslow's only council race of the season
-
Politics
Waterville voters in four wards to elect councilors, Board of Education members
-
Sports
Former Maine club basketball coach recorded in profanity-laced tirade directed at student