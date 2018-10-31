Please vote for Joe Pietroski as Kennebec County commissioner. He is fiscal conservative who will bring fresh eyes to how the county spends our money.

His opponent has been on the commission for a whopping 36 years. It really is time for a change.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Larry Davis

Hallowell

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.