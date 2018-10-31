Seth Berry is a candidate for re-election to the Maine House in District 55, representing Richmond, Bowdoinham and Bowdoin.
Recently I volunteered to drive Seth house to house so he could talk with voters in Richmond. I’ve known Seth and his family for many years. They’ve always worked for the good of their community. Seth is smart, hardworking and honest.
I’m very proud to support Seth in his campaign for the Maine House.
Jane Frost
Richmond
