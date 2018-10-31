I would like to take a few minutes to express my views on one of the people running for the Waterville City Council. Cathy Weeks is a lifetime resident not only of Waterville but also of Ward 1.

Weeks is an upright, honest individual with a strong sense of concern for not only the city but for the residents who make up the city. If she is elected to this position, you can be assured that she will be the voice for the people on the council. She will always do her best to keep your interests as the driving force behind each vote.

I would only ask that as you vote on Nov. 6 that you keep in mind that Cathy will be a committed, concerned and caring voice for us the people.

Joyce Perkins

Waterville

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: