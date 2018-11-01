Under a Republican governor and my Republican legislators, Maine’s public health system was eroded, illness prevention programs were cancelled and opportunities to return federal tax dollars to Maine health care were blocked. As the opioid crisis grew, the administration stopped posting its CDC health report card.

However, health care isn’t a Republican, Democrat, liberal or conservative issue. It’s a matter of managing return on investment: how wide, how far ahead (two years, generations, centuries?), and how far across one’s community (sharing risk, paying employers to provide health care, managing tax investments, offsetting charity care for intense or emergency services).

Rather than any one bill, the ultimate goal is promoting our physical and mental health and minimizing negative health, employment, education and law enforcement outcomes. Jan Collins, Carol Carothers and Janet Mills understand and bring experience to this bigger picture. I look forward to the contribution their elections can make.

Mark Rains

Vienna

