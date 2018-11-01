WASHINGTON — The United States has charged companies in China and Taiwan and three individuals with stealing trade secrets from a U.S. semi-conductor company, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
The prosecution comes amid heightened trade tensions and as American officials raise alarms about Chinese economic espionage.
The Justice Department said the defendants, including a Chinese-owned company singled out this week by the Trump administration, targeted Idaho-based Micron over a technology it produces that stores memory in electronics. Tensions over trade have exacerbated relations between the two nations.
-
Community
Check it out: Central Maine events happening this weekend!
-
Sports
Wells football puts end to Winthrop's season
-
Election 2018
Debate gets tense as candidates for governor scrap over claims in campaign ads
-
Maine Red Claws
Red Claws return for 10th season with a few familiar faces
-
Politics
LePage blasts Golden over claim in 2nd District campaign ad