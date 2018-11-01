FARMINGTON — A local man pleaded guilty Tuesday to going to New Hampshire and bringing back fentanyl in June.

Christopher Tracy, 25, of Farmington, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of illegal importation of scheduled drugs and a violation of release conditions in a separate case at Franklin County Superior Court.

Tracy waived indictment before he entered a plea. He is being held without bail pending a sentencing hearing Dec. 5.

In a summary of state’s evidence, Deputy District Attorney James Andrews said that Franklin County Detective Stephen Charles would testify that he and other sheriff’s personnel went to a New Sharon residence June 5 in response to a report that Tracy might have overdosed on heroin.

He was given Narcan to revive him. Charles and his brother, Detective Kenneth Charles, interviewed Tracy at a hospital emergency room. He told detectives that he was using heroin, but it probably was fentanyl, Andrews said.

Co-defendant Amy Levasseur, 32, of Farmington, who also faces an importation charge, told detectives that she had driven Tracy to New Hampshire and back on June 1 and June 3, according to Detective Stephen Charles’ affidavit filed with the court. She also told the detectives that Tracy obtained drugs on both occasions, which she described as 10 grams of heroin on each occasion, according to Charles.

Charles also would testify that Tracy had granted him permission to search a backpack the deputies seized but would not permit a search of his cellphone, Andrews said.

Testimony also would show that drug paraphernalia and nine Ziploc mini-bags with white powder in them were found in the backpack and were taken to a state testing laboratory. One of the bags was chosen randomly for analysis, according to Charles’ affidavit, and was found to contain fentanyl.

Charles also received a search warrant for Tracy’s phone and found several messages consistent with trafficking in heroin, Andrews said.

The recommended sentence is three years to the Department of Corrections with all but one year suspended and three years of probation. The sentence recommendation on release violation is 90 days, Andrews said.

Tracy’s attorney, Christopher Berryment, wants to try to get his client into inpatient treatment, Andrews said.

If Berryment finds inpatient treatment, Tracy will be held on personal recognizance and a supervised release agreement to allow him to go from the jail to the inpatient treatment facility.

Levasseur’s case is unresolved.

A conviction on an importation of drug charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

