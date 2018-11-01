The Franklin County Retired Educators recently participated in the Maine Education Association-Retired’s annual Day of Caring. Each year the organization selects a school with high free/reduce lunch participation. This year Strong Elementary School was chosen, according to a news release from the educators’ group.
Principal Brenda Diggings helped FCRE chairwoman Joan Dunlap focus on the need for math materials. Dunlap recently delivered the supplies.
Title I/Reading Recovery teacher Robin Chase accepted the materials on behalf of the staff. She was helped by fourth-grader Skylar Thurlow. There were books with stories containing math problems to solve, dry erase boards and markers, and a supply of glue sticks.
Custodian Tina Bilodeau did the heavy lifting and moving from the parking lot, to cutting open the boxes in the rotunda, and then moving everything to the classroom.
