Northwoods Dental, at 327 North Ave. in Skowhegan, will offer free dental care from 8 a.m. to noon Friday as part of the 10th annual Dentists Who Care for ME.

Maine dentists, hygienists and office staff members volunteer as part of the effort, offering basic oral care services such as cleanings, fillings and extractions, as well as referrals to specialists, for adults who have no other access to dental care.

Those wanting to receive treatment are encouraged to arrive early at the participating dental offices to secure an appointment, as slots fill quickly. Appointments will not be taken before Friday and are on a first-come, first-served basis. Vouchers for free services by dental specialists are distributed by the referring dentist to patients who need more comprehensive procedures.

The annual day of free care has examined and treated more than 4,000 patients and provided services valued at more than $1.2 million since its inception, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Maine Dental Association.

The association is taking a lead role in organizing Dentists Who Care for ME this year, it says.

“The MDA is pleased to be more closely involved with Dentists Who Care for ME,” Executive Director Angela Cole Westhoff said. “We are committed to developing a strategy to ensure continued growth of this important program.”

The University of New England College of Dental Medicine, which will be opening its Oral Health Center, in Portland, and practices throughout the state also will see patients during this year’s Dentists Who Care for ME.

Those wanting to view a full list of practices that are taking part in the clinics Friday may visit www.medental.org.

