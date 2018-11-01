This letter is for all progressive independent voters who support Terry Hayes for governor. I am asking you not to throw your vote away on Election Day. I understand that a vote for an independent will be a symbolic message to the entrenched political establishment that there are people in Maine who do not buy into their rhetoric or institutions. I ask you to consider the effects of this action. As progressives, do we want Maine to suffer another four years of conservative Republican rule? As independents, do we want to contribute to the dominance of one radically conservative party?

It’s time to consider getting practical and voting for the viable candidate in this race who will be best for Maine’s people and its government: Janet Mills. That action on Nov. 6 will be the best expression of your position as an independent, progressive Maine voter.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Emanuel Pariser

Waterville

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.