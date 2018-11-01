This letter is for all progressive independent voters who support Terry Hayes for governor. I am asking you not to throw your vote away on Election Day. I understand that a vote for an independent will be a symbolic message to the entrenched political establishment that there are people in Maine who do not buy into their rhetoric or institutions. I ask you to consider the effects of this action. As progressives, do we want Maine to suffer another four years of conservative Republican rule? As independents, do we want to contribute to the dominance of one radically conservative party?

It’s time to consider getting practical and voting for the viable candidate in this race who will be best for Maine’s people and its government: Janet Mills. That action on Nov. 6 will be the best expression of your position as an independent, progressive Maine voter.

Emanuel Pariser

Waterville

