IN CHINA, Wednesday at 3:10 p.m., an assault was reported on Route 3.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 2:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 8:53 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cottage Street.

2:19 p.m., an assault was reported on Prescott Drive.

5:28 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

6:11 p.m., a caller from Keyes Street reported a scam.

7:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Sites Stinson Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 1:16 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Quebec Street.

1:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on South Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 5:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:02 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Belgrade Road.

Thursday at 12:24 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 10:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairhaven Terrace.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., a holdup or panic alarm was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

8:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

8:48 p.m., a theft was reported on West Front Street.

9:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 3:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Solon Road.

Thursday at 8:04 a.m., a structure fire was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:49 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Chaplin Street.

7:57 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Vose Street.

12:10 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Elm Street.

2:23 p.m., an assault was reported on West River Road.

2:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Queens Way.

3:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

5:34 p.m., a caller from North Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

5:42 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Poolers Park Way.

7:19 p.m., a theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.

10:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Chaplin Street.

Thursday at 12:48 a.m., a caller from West River Road reported an unwanted person on the premises. A man was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, according to the report.

1:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.

1:18 a.m., an assault was reported on College Avenue.

2:06 a.m., a fight was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Three people were arrested and one summonsed, according to the report.

2:54 a.m., a fight was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 10:24 a.m., a drug offense was reported to police, no location given.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:17 a.m., Page Steven Antone, 48, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

10:49 a.m., Bonny Lou Buzzell, 54, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

1:12 p.m., Anthony Cola Newell, 28, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant as well as a charge of violating condition of release.

4:19 p.m., Zachary Allen Harrington, 33, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

4:26 p.m., Benjamin D. Bowman, 22, of Dixmont, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday at 2:19 a.m., Jared Luce, 20, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension; failure to give correct name, address and date of birth; and terrorizing.

4:05 a.m., Hunter Lawrence Patten, 24, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 5:12 p.m., Sheila Day, 60, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass, as well as two counts of violation of condition of release.

Wednesday at 1:25 a.m., Ryan McFarland, 36, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after revocation.

2:23 a.m., Stephen Evers, 22, of Albion, was arrested on a probation hold.

2:50 a.m., Jonathan Reynolds, 27, of Oakland, was arrested on a probation hold.

3:09 a.m., Zane Ame, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:26 a.m., Jessica Lee Bizier-Nye, 38, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, unlawful possession of cocaine base, operating while license suspended or revoked and possession of suspended or fictitious license.

SUMMONSES

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 12:24 a.m., Tarsha Lee Doucette, 37, of Oakland, was summonsed on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLLE, Wednesday at 11:23 p.m., Montanna Marie Gulasky, 22, of Waterville, was summonsed on a charge of violating condition of release.

