UNION — Just for Kids: Learn to Nature Journal! will be offered at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Vose Library, 392 Common Road.

Those who attend can practice observation and writing with 4-H UMaine and learn to incorporate art and personal reflections about the natural world.

This free class is available to children of all ages, 10 spaces are available.

To register, stop in or call the library at 785-4733.

