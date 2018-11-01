AUGUSTA — A North Monmouth man pleaded guilty to a burglary and theft in that village, where his image was captured on video as he stole a camera from atop the refrigerator, a water pipe used to smoke medical marijuana, and a box containing $4,000 cash.

Ronald R. Hinkley, 19, was sentenced to a initial 76 days behind bars — which he already has served — and the remainder of the four-year term was suspended while he spends two years on probation.

Ronald R. Hinkley

In exchange for that plea Thursday at the Capital Judicial Center, additional charges of criminal mischief and stealing drugs from the same day, March 9, were dismissed.

Hinkley also was ordered to pay $3,640 in restitution.

According to an affidavit by Monmouth police Officer Dana Wessling, a homeowner’s surveillance system showed images of Hinkley’s truck coming up the driveway of the Berry Road home and then of Hinkley himself inside the house.

Hinkley told police he later bought marijuana with some of the cash and threw the camera out the window of his truck.

The homeowner and the Wessling recognized the suspect as Hinkley.

Information in the court file indicated that Wessling had undergone a competency evaluation at Riverview Psychiatric Center before entering the guilty pleas.

A month after the burglary occurred, Hinkley was one of three men charged April 7 in connection with a home invasion robbery that occurred that day in Auburn, in which a firearm reportedly was displayed and the homeowners were struck with a bat or a similar weapon. Court records indicate those charges against Hinkley were dismissed in August.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: