SKOWHEGAN — The Skowhegan History House will host the Oral Histories program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at the Skowhegan History House Museum & Research Center, 66 Elm St.
Trustee Kay Marsh will interview Skowhegan area senior citizens on Mondays to compile an oral history of the region.
To participate, or for more information, call 474-6632.
