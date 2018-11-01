Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal football writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant preview all of the upcoming regional semifinals this weekend around the state and look at how weather and location changes may impact those contests.
Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.
