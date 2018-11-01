In this age of polarized, partisan politics, it may seem odd that this Democrat will be casting his vote for a Republican this November. Matt Pouliot has earned my trust. During his time serving Augusta in the Maine House he’s proven himself to be a practical legislator who is dedicated to serving his constituents, not his political party. He’s been a strong advocate for improving education in Maine, while also supporting and sponsoring legislation that is of particular importance to Kennebec County.
While I’m happy with much of what he’s accomplished, there are some votes I don’t agree with. But I trust that he has done his research, and I know that when I reach out to him for the reasoning behind his votes, he will take the time explain and to listen to my concerns. He’s made a great representative, and he’ll make a great state senator.
Peter Pare
Augusta
