I encourage all of my neighbors in Kennebec County to vote for Nancy Rines for county commissioner. In my role as a state legislator, I have appreciated Nancy’s leadership and insight as we worked together to ensure the state meets its responsibilities in order to keep local taxes at a sustainable level. She has similarly worked with local municipal budget committees to respond to their current needs and future plans.

Rines has provided key leadership on statewide jail reform efforts and her experience and background will continue to be of benefit as the commission works with state leaders on this pressing issue. Now more than ever we need Nancy’s skillful and effective leadership as our Kennebec County commissioner.

Rep. Gay Grant

D-Gardiner

