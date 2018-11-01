A woman who was pulled from her burning home Wednesday night in South Portland is still in the hospital and is being treated for serious burns and smoke inhalation, the South Portland Fire Chief said Thursday.

The condition of the woman, who is in her 30s but has not been identified by name, was unknown as of Thursday morning, said Chief James Wilson. She was unconscious when pulled out of the home and is being treated at Maine Medical Center.

Wilson said the state Fire Marshall’s office continues to investigate the case and has not made a final determination, but early indicators point to an accidental human cause such as a candle or a cigarette, he said.

The blaze at 13 Kincaid St. was reported about 11:25 p.m., he said. Firefighters were able to enter the home and rescue the woman from the second floor about 5 minutes after they first arrived. Other family members were able to get out on their own.

The single-family home sustained fire and smoke damage to its second floor and water damage to the first floor.

Collins said he did not know if there were working smoke detectors in the home.

Crews from Portland and Cape Elizabeth assisted at the scene, while Scarborough provided station coverage.

