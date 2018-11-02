AUGUSTA — A Veterans Day ceremony will begin at noon Sunday, Nov. 11, at the American Legion Post 2 on 7 Legion Drive.
Brig. Gen. Donald Marden will be the guest speaker. Post 2 will honor Vietnam veterans with a coin and certificate.
A potluck dinner is planned.
For more information, call 462-1635.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Nokomis stuns Big 11 conference with shutout of top seed MCI
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Oak Hill holds off Madison in D South semifinals
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Hermon rallies past Winslow in Class C North
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Brunswick upsets Cony in PTC B semifinals
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Dirigo kicks out Maranacook