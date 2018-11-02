Belgrade voters will see a local question at the polls Tuesday asking if they want to amend the town’s Shoreland Zoning Ordinance.

While the referendum question itself is short, a list of the highlights of those changes and the entire ordinance can be found on the town’s website at www.townofbelgrade.com.

The Shoreland Zoning Ordinance originally was adopted in 1991, and the proposed amended version essentially replaces a version adopted in June 2011.

Among the proposed changes are several to “implement recommendations of the 2014 Belgrade Comprehensive Plan” and “increase consistency” with the state requirements for municipal shoreland zoning codes.

One provision requires a state-certified inspector to inspect a septic system before a property transfer or sale and replacement of failing systems. Another provision says the state Bureau of Forestry is responsible for any timber harvesting permits and eliminates a town permit requirement.

The newer version also deletes “illegal language currently allowing the Planning Board to waive various new construction standards, including for slope, setbacks from wetlands, and structure setbacks from lake shore in the Limited Commercial District (e.g. Belgrade Lakes Village).”

The proposed amendments also say that setbacks for new and expanded structures from privately owned roads are based on 25 feet from the nearest edge of board versus the edge of the right of way.

The town’s Planning Board worked on the changes.

